Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $739,715.47

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $739,715.47 and $37.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00024939 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003420 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

