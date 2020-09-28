Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $34.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.04.

NYSE:DKS opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $2,773,057.53. Following the sale, the president now owns 204,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $399,390.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,762.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,987 shares of company stock worth $24,537,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after buying an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

