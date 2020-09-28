Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €42.29 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €38.17 ($44.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.85. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

