DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s (DPSGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Warburg Research downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

DPSGY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

