Deutsche Borse AG (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Borse AG (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

LNSTY stock remained flat at $$28.33 during midday trading on Monday. 57,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,190. Deutsche Borse has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15.

Deutsche Borse AG engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally.

