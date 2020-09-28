Deutsche Bank Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $315.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $293.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.92.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.30 and a 200-day moving average of $308.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,817. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.