Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:DDF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,179. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.65.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
