Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Short Interest Update

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:DDF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,179. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.