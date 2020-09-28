DeFinition 1-Day Volume Tops $83,707.00 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One DeFinition token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003417 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $868,410.03 and $83,707.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFinition has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

