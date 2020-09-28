DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Update

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 906,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.71. 3,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,044. The company has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,750,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

