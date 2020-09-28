DAV Coin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $264,388.95 and $353,716.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00426173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,897.18 or 1.00118015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,906,124 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $33.94 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.