Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 30,525.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $0.01 on Monday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy business. The company offers ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that provides data classification, governance, and discovery solutions across local devices, networks, the cloud, and databases for data that is at rest and in flight; and WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union.

