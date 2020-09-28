Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Data I/O stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Data I/O worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

