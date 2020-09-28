Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.