Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.48.

NYSE DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after acquiring an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after acquiring an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

