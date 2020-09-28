Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.