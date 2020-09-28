Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.24.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 187,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,454. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

