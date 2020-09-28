Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.48.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.