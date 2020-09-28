Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 1,450.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Danakali stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.47.

Get Danakali alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Danakali in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.