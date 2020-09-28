Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. 38,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
