Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. 38,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of -185.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

