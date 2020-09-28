Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in September

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the August 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cynata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Cynata Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS CYYNF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading hours on Monday. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Cynata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.