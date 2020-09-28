Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 1,377.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CYAN stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.57. Cyanotech has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Get Cyanotech alerts:

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

In other Cyanotech news, Director Michael A. / Davis acquired 16,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $45,733.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 23,503 shares of company stock valued at $64,641 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyanotech stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.22% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cyanotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Cyanotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.