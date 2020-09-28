Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

