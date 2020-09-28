CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 15th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

CUBE stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

