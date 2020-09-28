CubeSmart (CUBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 15th

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
CubeSmart has raised its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.
CUBE stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.
In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.