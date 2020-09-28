CSFB Raises Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $22.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its target price lifted by CSFB from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Owens & Minor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $11,255,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,125,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 71.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 336,771 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

