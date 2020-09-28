CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $91,832.89 and approximately $2,944.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.41 or 0.04836723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033712 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

