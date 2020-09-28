Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $63.45 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, ABCC, DigiFinex and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

CRO is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,325,114,155 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BigONE, Huobi Korea, GOPAX, OceanEx, CPDAX, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, OKEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, Bithumb, ABCC, Bithumb Global, Upbit, Indodax, Huobi Global, Bibox, HitBTC, KuCoin, Dcoin, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

