Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $279.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Braziliex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.56 or 0.02118245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00659844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012409 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000567 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,595,583 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

