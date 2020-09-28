Crescent Capital BDC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCAP. BidaskClub raised Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

