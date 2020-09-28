Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDRDY. Citigroup lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

PDRDY traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.