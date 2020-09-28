Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €2.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.72 ($5.56).

AF opened at €2.96 ($3.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.31. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

