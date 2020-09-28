Cream Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 64.5% against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptohub. Cream has a market capitalization of $10,023.06 and approximately $24.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,904.58 or 1.00138497 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00637283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.01260368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00109328 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

