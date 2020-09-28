Covesting (COV) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $15,911.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.01592408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00187983 BTC.

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

