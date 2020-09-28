Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $197.32 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00045460 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $197.32 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,884.22 or 0.99984211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 261,453,165 coins and its circulating supply is 203,668,562 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

