Cool Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWSM) Short Interest Update

Cool Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWSM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cool stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. Cool has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Cool (OTCMKTS:AWSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Cool had a net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 271.40%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Cool Holdings, Inc markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida.

