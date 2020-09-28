Contrasting Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) & Oil States International (NASDAQ:OIS)

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oil States International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil States International -73.40% -4.12% -2.78% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oil States International and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil States International 1 7 1 0 2.00 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oil States International currently has a consensus target price of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 333.86%. Given Oil States International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Oil States International is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Oil States International has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Oil States International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oil States International and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil States International $1.02 billion 0.16 -$231.81 million ($0.62) -4.35 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.80 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oil States International.

Summary

Oil States International beats Profire Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides services, including wireline support, frac stacks, isolations tools, extended reach tools, ball launchers, well testing and flowback operations, thru tubing activity, and sand control; and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels; and short-cycle and other products. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

