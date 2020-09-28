Contrasting Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and Patriot Scientific (NYSE:PTSC)

Network-1 Technologies (NYSE:NTIP) and Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Network-1 Technologies has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Scientific has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and Patriot Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network-1 Technologies $3.04 million 20.07 -$1.79 million N/A N/A Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Network-1 Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Network-1 Technologies and Patriot Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network-1 Technologies -159.42% -6.24% -6.16% Patriot Scientific N/A -118.95% -89.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Network-1 Technologies and Patriot Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network-1 Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Network-1 Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Network-1 Technologies beats Patriot Scientific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. As of May 28, 2019, the company owned 69 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. Its patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, Machine-to-Machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and the quality of service (QoS) patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks. The company was formerly known as Network-1 Security Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Network-1 Technologies, Inc. in October 2013 to reflect the nature of its business. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

