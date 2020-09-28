Contrasting Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & RenaissanceRe (OTCMKTS:RNR)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A RenaissanceRe 13.02% 5.21% 1.07%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atlas Financial and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 3 2 0 2.17

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $194.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $221.77 million 0.01 -$80.01 million N/A N/A RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.03 $748.80 million $9.13 18.21

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of retail independent agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

