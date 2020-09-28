Contrasting Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) & Laxai Pharma (NASDAQ:LAXAF)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) and Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amyris and Laxai Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amyris $152.56 million 3.64 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -1.00 Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laxai Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amyris.

Risk and Volatility

Amyris has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laxai Pharma has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amyris and Laxai Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amyris 0 0 2 0 3.00 Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amyris presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.00%. Given Amyris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Amyris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amyris and Laxai Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amyris -245.73% N/A -182.75% Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc., an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products. The company delivers its No Compromise products and services in markets, such as specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

