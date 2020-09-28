Contrasting Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) & Cancer Treatment (NASDAQ:CTHZ)

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Amedisys alerts:

This table compares Amedisys and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 6.50% 22.41% 10.67% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

89.7% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amedisys has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.46, suggesting that its share price is 546% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amedisys and Cancer Treatment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $1.96 billion 3.86 $126.83 million $4.40 52.81 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amedisys and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 3 11 0 2.79 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amedisys currently has a consensus target price of $239.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Amedisys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Summary

Amedisys beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2019, the company owned and operated 472 care centers in 38 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.