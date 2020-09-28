CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $46,290.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00007963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00896851 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.67 or 0.02522338 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009409 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,418,232 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

