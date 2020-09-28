Comparing WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Media Pal (NYSE:MPHD)

Media Pal (OTCMKTS:MPHD) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Media Pal and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media Pal N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy -29.90% 3.78% 1.94%

Media Pal has a beta of 7.6, suggesting that its share price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Media Pal and WPX Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media Pal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.09 $256.00 million $0.33 13.45

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Media Pal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Media Pal and WPX Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media Pal 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 5 17 0 2.77

WPX Energy has a consensus target price of $10.65, suggesting a potential upside of 139.93%. Given WPX Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Media Pal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Media Pal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Media Pal on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media Pal

Media Pal Holdings, Corp. operates as a non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal facility. It operates a 250-gallon per minute waste stream separation system at the Wyoming Avenue terminal facility. This system separates liquid waste streams and pumpable waste streams containing a mixture of liquids and solids. Its customers are located primarily throughout the Great Lakes region. The company, formerly known as Rich Coast, Inc. Media Pal Holdings, Corp. was founded in 1936 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

