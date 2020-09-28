Comparing Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Medical Connections (NYSE:MCTH)

Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medical Connections and Korn Ferry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 2 2 0 2.50

Korn Ferry has a consensus price target of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Connections and Korn Ferry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry $1.98 billion 0.81 $104.95 million $2.91 10.09

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Connections has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn Ferry has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Connections and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 1.70% 8.69% 4.09%

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Medical Connections on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Connections

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers talent strategy, succession management, and leadership development, as well as rewards, motivation, and engagement solutions to assist clients with their ongoing assessment, compensation, and development of senior executives and management teams. In addition, the company provides various talent acquisition process outsourcing, project recruitment, professional search, talent consulting and employer branding, and individual professional search and consulting services. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

