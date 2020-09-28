Comparing Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) and Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire (NYSE:SR) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Spire alerts:

This table compares Spire and Cheniere Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire $1.95 billion 1.38 $184.60 million $3.73 14.08 Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.29 $648.00 million ($0.57) -87.11

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spire. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire 4.03% 8.50% 2.54% Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Spire has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spire and Cheniere Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 5 5 0 2.50 Cheniere Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire currently has a consensus price target of $72.89, suggesting a potential upside of 38.78%. Given Spire’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spire is more favorable than Cheniere Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Spire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spire beats Cheniere Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers. In addition, the company engages in the transportation of propane through its propane pipeline; compression of natural gas; risk management; and other activities. Further, it provides physical natural gas storage services. The company was formerly known as The Laclede Group, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Inc. in April 2016. Spire Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.