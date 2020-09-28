CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report sales of $5.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $6.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $23.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 86,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

