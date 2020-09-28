CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.06). CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

CNHI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 86,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.5% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

