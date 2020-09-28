CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $166.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Ethic Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $14,438,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $3,245,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.