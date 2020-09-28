Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Up 490.2% in September

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 490.2% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Clearone news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 802,408 shares of Clearone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,995.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,253,943 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clearone stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Clearone has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 31.73%.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

