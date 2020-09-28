Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CZNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart bought 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $33,463.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,372.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,751 shares of company stock worth $154,746 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

