Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CZNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $245.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.
