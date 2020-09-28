Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.76. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

