Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$16.80 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

